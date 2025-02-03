Google Play repelled millions of malicious apps in 2024

In 2024, Google took several measures to improve the security of the Android and Google Play ecosystem. These included investments in AI-driven threat detection, stricter privacy rules, and better support for developers.

Google further developed its AI technology to better detect malware and block malicious apps, the company writes in a blog. As a result, the company weeded out 2.36 million apps that violated policies from the Play Store. It also deployed AI to make review processes more efficient, especially for compliant developers.

Introducing data removal

Google worked with developers to limit unnecessary access to user data. This led to 1.3 million apps being denied excessive access to sensitive data. In addition, a Data Removal option was introduced to make it easier for users to manage and delete their data. More than 91% of app installations on Google Play now use the latest security features of Android 13 or newer.

To reduce fraud and scams, the company improved the Play Integrity API. This helps developers detect unauthorized app modifications and fraudulent use. In addition, the Google Play SDK Index provides insight into the security of software components and allows developers to build more secure apps.

Google Play Protect and real-time security

Google Play Protect remained an essential means of securing Android devices. This system scans over 200 billion apps daily and performs real-time code analysis to identify new threats. In 2024, Play Protect detected over 13 million malicious apps downloaded outside the Play Store.

The company also implemented additional security measures, such as notifications in Chrome to remind users to enable Play Protect. To reduce scammers’ abuse, Play Protect is also prevented from being disabled during phone calls.

New measures and future plans

To make trusted apps more recognizable, Google introduced an authentication badge for government and VPN apps that pass additional security checks.

Google also worked with Microsoft and Meta on a new standard for app security called the App Defense Alliance. In 2025, Google will continue to invest in security and collaborate with developers and governments to further improve user and app protection.

