Qualys TotalAppSec addresses API risks

Web apps are a popular attack path for cybercriminals. Qualys wants to help organizations secure applications and APIs regardless of the environment.

IDC describes protecting apps and APIs as a “fundamental requirement”. Silos, in particular, lead to a stumbling block in this area, where different solutions do not integrate with each other, creating blind spots in the IT environment. Security teams would, too, often incoherently protect different layers of their infrastructure. How does Qualys address this?

Platform

TotalAppSec uses insights acquired from the Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Platform to scan for the largest threats inside an IT environment. Critical vulnerabilities are continuously communicated on this platform so that there is always up-to-date protection. Such an approach fits within the concept of “platformization,” in which a single security provider integrates multiple tools for a holistic perspective.

Qualys has also driven this concept on numerous occasions. Take the containment of AI risks, a topic that touches all layers of the IT environment. One practical danger, for example, is the leakage of an AI model. This occurs in various ways and must be defended against coherently. We discussed this at length back in mid-2024.

After SaaS, APIs too

Qualys additionally highlights security topics that have received relatively little attention. API security is getting a lot more attention these days with more and more mature solutions for it. Whether every organization has caught on, however, remains to be seen. Qualys previously tackled a similar problem with the so-called TotalCloud 2.0, which focused on SaaS protection.

“Qualys TotalAppSec provides clear visibility into inadvertently exposed web applications and APIs, enabling us to proactively mitigate risks,” said Beatrice Sirchis, head of application security at IDB Bank. “Its unified platform allows us to secure critical web applications, assess vulnerabilities against prevailing threats and the OWASP Top 10, and seamlessly manage remediation from detection through to resolution. Additionally, the flexible licensing lets us easily switch resources between pre-production and production web applications and API scanning, ensuring we meet our evolving business needs.”

