WSO2 Identity Server 7.1 tackles IAM challenges

At WSO2Con in Barcelona, the company appears to have plenty of updates around Identity and Access Management in store. While day one released a lot about APIs and integrations, the revamped Identity Server allows companies to move forward. Version 7.1 focuses on accelerating deployments and simplifying identity management for organizations.

To accelerate deployments, WSO2 Identity Server now relies more on artificial intelligence. The new Login Flow AI functionality lets developers build user authentication processes by describing what they want to achieve in natural language. The system then automatically generates the necessary configurations.

With WSO2 Branding AI, another AI option allows companies to apply their corporate identity. The system analyzes the corporate identity elements by providing a Web site URL and automatically applies them to dozens of UI elements. This reduces construction and ensures consistency in the user experience.

API-based extension architecture

Another important addition of Identity Server 7.1 is the standardized, API-driven product extension architecture. This approach allows developers to build extensions in a programming language of their choice, deploy them to any location as desired, and connect them via APIs. Thus, organizations can more easily customize their IAM environment to meet specific needs.

In addition to its enhancements, WSO2 is expanding collaboration with other software solutions. For secure validation during user onboarding, it is partnering with OnFido for identity verification. For fraud detection, it partners with Sift, while for meeting global data sovereignty requirements, it partners with InCountry. The three new integrations allow users to extend Identity Server 7.1 with technologies to meet their security and compliance requirements.

Simplified upgrade process

An often underexposed aspect WSO2 sees is the upgrade process. Starting with version 7.0, customers can upgrade to newer versions on the spot rather than having to perform a full migration. This streamlined process significantly reduces effort and provides a smoother transition to the latest features and enhancements.

All of Identity Server 7.1’s new features are also available in Asgardeo (WSO2’s multi-tenant SaaS) and Private Identity Cloud (single-tenant SaaS), as all three of WSO2’s IAM products share the same codebase.