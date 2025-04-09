Okta extends identity security to non-human users

Okta has announced new possibilities for securing AI agents and other non-human identities. The identity platform is expanding its security fabric, enabling organizations to protect these digital entities with the same care as human users.

The new possibilities come to Identity Security Posture Management and Okta Privileged Access. These offer companies an end-to-end solution for protecting AI agents and other non-human identities. This gives organizations better discovery options for these identities, while AI-driven automation and machine-to-machine interactions continue to fall under Zero Trust policies.

In addition, Okta is launching ‘Separation of Duties’ in Okta Identity Governance in preview. This feature ensures that users do not receive conflicting access rights that could cause security risks or compliance problems. By enforcing policies based on predefined business rules, this feature helps organizations prevent fraud, comply with regulations and reduce insider threats.

Okta also introduces new Secure Device features under Okta Device Access and Adaptive MFA. These features reduce MFA fatigue and the risk of credential theft through seamless integration of device context and hardware security for Zero Trust access control.

Identity security for every application and environment

Okta has introduced Secure Identity Integrations to protect identities in different environments. These are now generally available and offer integrations for critical business applications. They go beyond SSO and lifecycle management by managing user rights, exposing hidden risks, and quickly mitigating threats.

Finally, Okta has released the On-prem Connector, which is now in Early Access. This connector allows customers to integrate on-premises applications with Okta Identity Governance, enabling granular application rights to be discovered, viewed, and managed within Okta.

With these expansions, Okta is responding to the growing need for a uniform approach to identity security, in which both human and non-human identities fall under the same security framework.

