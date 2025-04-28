Rapid rise of AI is leading to more cyberattacks

Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the rapid development of AI. A new report from LevelBlue shows how serious this development is.

This year’s LevelBlue Futures Report puts its finger on the sore spot in 2025. Legislation and regulations cannot keep pace with the development of AI, the researchers note. Fifty-nine percent of the organizations consulted indicate that their employees are barely able to distinguish genuine content from fake information. Forty-four percent of those surveyed believe that their organization will fall victim to deepfakes or be attacked by AI systems in the coming year. Thirty-two percent consider themselves prepared, although it remains to be seen whether this is actually the case.

Cybersecurity does not fit into a silo

LevelBlue notes that cybersecurity cannot really be a separate field. In a silo, the usefulness of this discipline is limited, as the attack surface is larger than a security team can handle. The concept of cyber resilience therefore applies more than ever to the entire organization.

There is some positive news: effectiveness, understanding, and preparedness in the field of cyber resilience are all increasing. However, a majority (55 percent) indicate that cyber resilience is not yet seen as a priority for the entire organization, so we should not be overly optimistic.

Characteristics of cyber-resilient organizations

If you want to be well protected and prepared against cyberattacks, you need a benchmark. The LevelBlue study identified five common characteristics of cyber-resilient organizations that balance innovation and risk through their approach to cybersecurity.

Organizations that prioritize cyber resilience are aligned with their business objectives, prioritize incident response, and work with trusted external advisors for threat intelligence and broader cybersecurity services.

About the study

The 2025 LevelBlue Futures Report is based on input from 1,500 cybersecurity leaders and IT decision-makers from 16 countries and seven industries. It is intended to spark conversation about the preparedness and readiness of cybersecurity teams and their ability to thrive in the face of uncertainty, determined adversaries, and sophisticated attacks.

