CultureAI launches framework for human-centric cyber threats

CultureAI has launched a new human threat framework that helps security professionals defend the human perimeter. The framework provides insight into how attackers exploit human vulnerabilities and enables organizations to take proactive measures.

The new CultureAI Human Threat Map provides organizations with detailed insight into various cyber threats. With this framework, security teams, CISOs, and risk professionals can build an intelligent and adaptive security strategy targeting human risk factors.

MITRE-style threat classification

The Human Threat Map covers over 80 threat types and over 100 high-risk user behaviors. The map is structured in a MITRE-style layout and divided into nine categories: Recon, Initial Access, Persistence, Defense Evasion, Credential Access, Discovery, Collection, and Impact.

Security teams can also choose a view that organizes threats into specific security domains such as identity, MFA, phishing, data security, and artificial intelligence. Each threat on the map has its own tile with an overview, examples, and the human behaviors that increase the risk.

Practical application

With the Human Threat Map, organizations can follow a three-pronged approach: first, identify known threats by tracing an incident back to the corresponding threat category; second, understand the risky human behavior that made it possible; and finally, implement targeted interventions via Human Risk Management platforms such as CultureAI.

The continuous visibility and actionable insights provided by the framework enable organizations to build a stronger, more resilient defense against today’s ever-changing threat landscape.

