Vectra AI Analyst assists alert-fatigued security teams

Vectra AI is talking about a “completion” of its portfolio with the new Vectra AI Analyst. With this, the company has built tools to strengthen threat detection without increasing noise. The agents build on “years of expertise” in data science and security research.

The security company says it has introduced a “major” improvement to its AI agent portfolio, complementing technologies originally invented in 2018. With this latest addition, Vectra AI’s agent portfolio is now “complete,” ready to tackle the increasing complexity and scale of IT network threats.

Security teams are overwhelmed by alerts, and Vectra AI wants to make a difference. Vectra’s approach uses AI to mimic the decision-making of human analysts at scale. The technology is specifically designed to function under pressure in the practice of security operations.

Four-part agent strategy

Vectra’s complete portfolio now consists of four separate AI agents, each handling different aspects of the security workflow. AI Triage examines behavior and filters out harmless signals, reducing the number of alerts received by security teams. The AI Stitching component correlates attacker behavior across network, identity, and cloud environments to expose the full scope of attacks.

AI Prioritization automatically identifies the most critical threats by analyzing the speed, techniques, and privileges of attacks. The newly added AI Analyst, available to all Vectra AI Managed Detection and Response customers, accelerates incident response by automating escalation workflows and investigation reporting.

According to the company, these developments build on a foundation laid seven years ago when Vectra began deploying AI to independently reason and take investigative actions, effectively replicating the assessment process of experienced human analysts.

Concrete improvements in security

Organizations using Vectra AI agents are already seeing tangible benefits, the company says. The April 2025 IDC Business Value of Vectra AI Report indicates that companies spend 60% less time assessing and prioritizing alerts, 51% less time monitoring and triaging alerts, and 50% less time investigating alerts.

This approach to AI-enhanced security is entirely focused on a critical challenge facing the industry: the overwhelming number of alerts security teams face and the difficulty of identifying real threats. According to Vectra AI’s 2024 State of Threat Detection and Response report, 71% of security personnel in Security Operations Centers worry weekly about missing a real attack hidden among countless alerts.

With Vectra AI in place, the light started to turn on,” said Anton Bonifacio, CISO and CAIO at Globe Telecom. “Its automation and filtering capabilities allowed us to focus on the most important threats, which made our team more efficient and effective in our response.”

AI for security operations

The rise of AI-powered security tools marks a significant shift in how organizations approach threat detection and response. Unlike traditional systems that rely heavily on human analysis, these AI agents can process vast amounts of data and identify patterns that are difficult for security teams to detect manually. The question is whether this can truly compensate for the staff shortage in the long term, but a move in the right direction is certainly promising.

“Security teams are under constant pressure to do more with less—and the volume and sophistication of attacks isn’t slowing down,” said Jeff Reed, Chief Product Officer at Vectra AI. “Our AI agents are designed to solve the problem at its core: cutting through the noise and helping analysts focus on what actually matters. This is AI purpose-built for defenders, not just automation for automation’s sake.”

AI for security operations

Interest in AI agents for security is growing across the security world (and for AI agents far beyond), and several vendors are developing their own approaches to automating certain routine actions. Vectra AI is responding to this trend and now offers four solutions that work together as a single offering.

Vectra AI’s agent portfolio is available today as part of the Vectra AI Platform and works in network, identity, and cloud environments.

Read also: ReliaQuest brings autonomous cybersecurity one step closer with AI Agent