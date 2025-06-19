Bitdefender acquires Mesh Security for email security

Bitdefender has announced the acquisition of Mesh Security, a company specializing in email security. The cybersecurity company aims to expand its XDR platform through the acquisition.

Email remains the most exploited attack vector for cybercriminals, Bitdefender said in the acquisition announcement. According to the FBI’s 2024 Internet Crime Report, companies lost nearly $2.8 billion to Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams. A report by Bitdefender, based on a global survey of 1,200 cybersecurity professionals, also identifies phishing and social engineering as the biggest threats to organizations.

MSP focus and dual-layered approach

The acquisition provides added value for Bitdefender’s network of over 41,000 channel and MSP partners. Mesh has developed a platform optimized for MSPs, enabling efficient multi-tenant email security management. The solution provides 24×7 protection and reduces operational overhead.

Mesh takes a dual-layered approach to email security. It combines perimeter-based protection via a secure email gateway (SEG) with mailbox-level defense through API-based deployment. This approach is designed to broaden visibility into threat activity and deliver high-quality telemetry to Bitdefender’s global threat intelligence network.

Founded in 2020, Mesh is backed by investors Elkstone and Enterprise Ireland. The company supports hundreds of MSP partners and thousands of end customers worldwide. Mesh is known for its detection effectiveness, MSP-centric architecture, and operational simplicity.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The companies have not disclosed the financial terms of the deal.

