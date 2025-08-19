Job seekers fall victim to task scams

Research exposes a global network of task scams that lure job seekers with fake job offers. Victims lose hundreds to hundreds of thousands of dollars via crypto payments after falling prey to sophisticated scams.

Trend Micro’s investigation mapped out an extensive criminal infrastructure. In one case, a single wallet received more than $187,000 (€160,000) within two months. Another wallet processed transactions worth more than $1.2 million.

The criminals register hundreds of lookalike domains through risky registrars. They imitate existing companies, including staffing agencies and digital marketing agencies, to increase their credibility.

Task scams have become one of the most financially and psychologically damaging forms of cybercrime today. Robert McArdle of Trend Micro calls it a threat that requires immediate attention from all parties involved.

Trend Micro advises organizations to make their recruitment practices more transparent and educate job seekers on how to recognize legitimate communications. The company has developed ScamCheck with Scam Radar to provide users with real-time protection against these tactics.

The technology identifies scams as they happen and alerts users before any damage is done. It is available via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Gamification makes victims addicted

This type of scam works with sophisticated psychological mechanisms. Criminals mimic real companies and lure job seekers to platforms that look like legitimate digital marketing agencies. Once inside, victims are given tasks that require more and more money.

The scheme uses VIP levels, streak rewards, and performance incentives to keep people engaged for long periods of time. Trend Micro’s research shows that 39 percent of victims only realize they have been scammed after losing significant amounts of money.

The criminals use SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, and fake websites to suggest legitimacy. By demanding crypto payments, they can obscure international money flows and facilitate money laundering.

Many victims report behavior similar to gambling addiction. In some cases, task scams are linked to larger criminal operations involving forced labor and human trafficking in Southeast Asia.

Tip: Partially Dutch hacker group earns big bucks from deepfake scams