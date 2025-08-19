Founder Nir Zuk leaves Palo Alto

Palo Alto Networks has announced that founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Nir Zuk is leaving the company after more than 20 years.

Zuk founded the cybersecurity company, now worth $91 billion, in 2005 and introduced the next-generation firewall, playing a major role in the development of the modern cybersecurity market. He is stepping down to focus on new projects and ideas.

The role of CTO will be taken over by Lee Klarich, who has been with the company since 2006. Klarich was previously Chief Product Officer and has also been appointed to the Board of Directors. In his new role, he will be responsible for the company’s technological direction and will lead the product and engineering departments.

According to Zuk, Palo Alto Networks was founded to break open a stagnant industry with a platform-centric approach to security. He looks back on an intense period in which the company has grown into a global player in cybersecurity and says he is confident in passing the baton.

Key figure in the industry

CEO Nikesh Arora calls Zuk a key figure in the industry and highlights his importance in building the company. He sees Klarich as someone who has always translated the company’s vision into concrete products and platforms. The board emphasizes that Klarich’s long track record and technical expertise make him the right person to continue the innovation strategy.

In doing so, Palo Alto Networks aims to further strengthen its position in the field of integrated, artificial intelligence-enabled security solutions. The company points to the broader platform approach it has adopted in recent years, which is designed to help customers with their digital transformation.

Also read: Palo Alto Networks buys CyberArk for 25 billion dollars: why?