Salt Typhoon hacks Dutch internet providers

Chinese hacking organization Salt Typhoon has attacked Dutch internet providers. MIVD and AIVD confirm that smaller providers were compromised. The hackers gained access to routers, but not to internal networks.

The MIVD and AIVD have joined the warnings issued by US intelligence agencies NSA, CISA, and FBI against the Salt Typhoon cyber espionage campaign. European colleagues from Germany, Finland, the United Kingdom, and Italy also support this joint response.

This global approach demonstrates the international nature of modern cyber threats. By sharing information, countries can respond more quickly and jointly develop countermeasures against simultaneous attacks in different countries.

Confirmation of Chinese cyber operations

The Dutch intelligence services MIVD and AIVD have today officially confirmed that the Netherlands was a target of Salt Typhoon’s global cyber espionage campaign. This state-sponsored Chinese hacking organization targeted telecommunications companies worldwide at the end of 2024.

“Both services have observed targets in the Netherlands,” the Ministry of Defense said in a statement. Unlike in the United States, where large telecom companies were affected, Salt Typhoon focused on smaller Internet Service Providers and hosting companies in the Netherlands.

Limited penetration of Dutch targets

The investigation by MIVD and AIVD shows that the Chinese hackers had access to routers belonging to Dutch providers. Fortunately, they did not succeed in penetrating the internal networks of these organizations further.

Where possible, the intelligence services, together with the NCSC, shared threat information with affected organizations. This should help to limit risks, although they cannot be completely ruled out.

Growing Chinese cyber threat

The MIVD and AIVD have been warning for some time about the increasing Chinese cyber threat to Dutch interests. “These activities have become so advanced that continuous effort and attention are required to detect and remedy cyber operations against Dutch interests in a timely manner,” according to the Ministry of Defense.

According to the services, these Chinese cyber operations pose a major challenge to Dutch digital resilience. The continuous development of hacking techniques requires constant vigilance from both the government and the private sector.

