Databricks launches Data Intelligence for Cybersecurity

Unifying all data for security purposes. That is the task Databricks has set itself with Data Intelligence for Cybersecurity, a new platform designed to form a secure basis for AI agents.

Databricks reminds us of the danger of data fragmentation, which has only become more acute with the rise of AI agents. The existence of data silos means that AI has to deal with fragmented data, which causes delays and security problems. The company sums up the fragmentation problem as follows: “slower responses, limited visibility, and more risk in general.”

Databricks repeatedly refers to a “unified” system when it comes to Data Intelligence for Cybersecurity. This primarily refers to the consolidation of data in one place, but also to the ability to build AI agents based on Agent Bricks. On the actual security side, Databricks positions its own lakehouse as a focal point for visibility into the attack surface, free from lock-in from SIEM vendors.

Unified security

At the same time, Databricks’ emphasis is not on reducing the number of vendors. Together with partner security parties, Data Intelligence for Cybersecurity should come into its own. Early customers such as Arctic Wolf, Barracuda Networks, and Palo Alto Networks are already talking about the major benefits of adopting Databricks’ new offering. For example, Databricks enables Barracuda to achieve a 75 percent reduction in processing and storage costs, in addition to real-time alerting within 5 minutes. Thanks to Databricks, Palo Alto has been able to triple the speed of its own threat detection features.

“Cybersecurity is increasingly a data challenge,” said Dan Schiappa, President of Technology & Services at Arctic Wolf. “The Aurora Platform processes over 8 trillion security events each week, and Databricks is part of the foundation that allows us to unify and analyze this data in real time— enabling Arctic Wolf to scale the platform, accelerate AI innovation, and expand our AI-powered SOC to deliver faster threat detection, more reliable protection, and outcomes that security teams can trust.”

Read also: Databricks approaches $100 billion valuation