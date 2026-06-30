Eye Security raises €60M for Expansion

The Hague-based cybersecurity company Eye Security has raised 60 million euros in a Series C funding round. The company plans to use the capital to expand its presence in Europe, further develop AI capabilities, and meet the growing demand for European cybersecurity solutions.

The funding round is led by the Belgian investment firm Sofina, which is taking a minority stake in Eye Security. Existing investors TIN Capital, J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners are also participating in the round.

Eye Security was founded in 2020 by former employees of the Dutch intelligence and security services. According to the company, it now serves more than a thousand organizations in the Benelux, the DACH region, and other European markets.

The new investment is intended to accelerate further growth. Eye Security aims to expand into new European countries, develop more integrations with existing security platforms, and invest further in AI capabilities for threat detection and incident response. In addition, the funds will be used to expand the engineering, threat intelligence, and customer support teams.

According to founder and CEO Job Kuijpers, AI is radically changing the cybersecurity landscape. Not only do defenders have new tools at their disposal, but attackers can also operate faster and on a larger scale thanks to AI. He believes this is driving an increased need for European security solutions that make organizations less dependent on foreign suppliers.

European positioning

With this funding, Eye Security is making a strong commitment to digital sovereignty. The company positions itself as a European alternative to many American cybersecurity providers. It emphasizes that its platform was developed within the European Union, stores data within the EU, and supports organizations in complying with regulations such as the GDPR and the NIS2 Directive.

Instead of locking customers into a single technology ecosystem, Eye Security opts for integrations with existing security products in the areas of endpoint security, cloud security, and infrastructure management.

Another distinctive feature of the platform is the combination of managed detection and response (MDR), incident response, threat intelligence, and its own cyber insurance offering. With this, the company aims to support organizations both preventively and during and after a cyber incident.

Investors see growth potential

Sofina cites the growing role of AI in cyberattacks as a key reason for the investment. According to the investor, Eye Security has evolved into a platform that makes enterprise-level security services accessible to mid-sized organizations, thereby positioning itself strongly for further European expansion.

TIN Capital, which was already a shareholder, is also increasing its stake. The investor views the combination of geopolitical developments, stricter European regulations, and a growing threat of cyberattacks as factors that will further increase demand for European cybersecurity services.

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