Dutch company Nearfield raises record amount of 330M euros

Rotterdam-based Nearfield Instruments has raised approximately 330 million euros. The Series D funding round brings its valuation to 1.4 billion euros. In addition to achieving unicorn status, the round is also the largest ever for a Dutch company.

The chip industry faces a problem that is both minuscule and enormous. Because the most advanced processes for new processors operate at nearly the atomic level and build chips in three dimensions, the margins for error are minimal. Detecting those errors turns out to be a Herculean task, and that is precisely where Nearfield Instruments sets itself apart.

A small error in the manufacturing process can render a chip unusable. Too many errors reduce yields and drive up costs. The solution to this sounds almost as complex as what it monitors. Nearfield develops 3D metrology systems for measuring microscopic structures on silicon wafers. The Quadra platform performs 3D scans without damaging the wafer. This enables chip manufacturers to detect defects early and make immediate adjustments to the production process.

From 135 million to 330 million euros

Nearfield raised a substantial amount two years ago. In July 2024, it raised 135 million euros in a Series C round, which at the time also included participation from Walden Catalyst and Temasek, both of which are now contributing to this round. Prior to that, Nearfield received a government grant as part of a 230-million-euro package that the Rutte IV cabinet made available to Nearfield, NXP, and ASML. In February of last year, CEO Hamed Sadeghian announced plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in 2027 or 2028 at the latest.

With the new capital, Nearfield aims to expand its own production capacity, accelerate technological innovation, and open multiple Applications Centers of Excellence worldwide. This will support its collaboration with major chip manufacturers. Sadeghian states that the funding round underscores his company’s strategic importance in the global chip supply chain. “It’s a defining moment on our journey and reflects the growing strategic importance of metrology and inspection in the era of AI-driven semiconductor innovation,” said the CEO.