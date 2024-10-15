Dovetail’s AI customer insights hub takes flight 

Dovetail’s new customer insights hub fully automates data analysis and insight discovery across design research, product development and customer interactions. So-called insight discovery in this case is an amalgam of go-to-market sales analytics functions designed to aggregate and potentially unstructured scattered customer feedback (everything from social posts to written reviews to images and video) that people generate when exposed to purchasing or perusing any given branded product or service.

Dovetail 3.0 is (no surprises here) another AI-first product that designed to help companies create more user-focused products and services that work better.

G’day mate, Aussie IT start-up

The company is actually a rare breed i.e. an Australian startup, which in this case is co-founded by ex-Atlassian lead product designer Benjamin Humphrey.

The new launch builds on the organisation's existing customer insights hub solution, which is used by Amazon, Canva, Meta and the Mayo Clinic among others.

“Teams all over the world rely on customer and market insights to deliver products that people love,” said Humphrey. “But connecting with customers is harder than it should be. Whether you’re a marketer, salesperson, designer, or product manager, finding the right data to make the best decisions means hours trawling through qualitative data to consolidate, analyze, and derive actionable insights to understand what products they should be building. This is particularly challenging across large organizations. AI changes this, giving all teams instant access to customer insights to power roadmaps, train sellers, or refine messaging.”

How does it work?

Dovetail 3.0 provides a platform for qualitative customer insight analysis for decision making to influence product roadmaps and scale knowledge. Humphrey notes that many features in Dovetail 3.0 are use AI to drive strategy, design ideation and prioritisation.

Using a combination of large language models and traditional machine learning techniques, Dovetail 3.0 surfaces real-time insights from qualitative data that help companies build better products and also enables teams like sales, marketing and customer success to better understand customer pain points and market opportunities.

Dovetail 3.0 includes a ‘channels’ function to transform always-on feedback sources (such as support tickets, survey responses and user reviews) into actionable insights by continuously analysing and classifying data. Channels captures insights as themes with AI-powered summaries.

Agentic AI experience

Ask Dovetail brings customer feedback to life with an agentic AI experience. Anyone can ask questions of their insights hub directly from within Slack or Microsoft Teams and receive evidence-backed answers without sifting through lengthy calls, documents, spreadsheets etc. Configurable digests deliver regular, podcast-style audio updates directly to channels in Slack or Teams.

Dovetail also unveiled new features within its core product, now called Projects. Designed to automatically centralize, analyze and share customer insights from qualitative data like video calls and documents, these features will improve customer understanding at scale. They include automated data import and AI-powered analysis so that once data is uploaded to Dovetail, AI features are automatically enabled to transcribe, summarize, highlight and tag key moments. This ensures the data is properly categorized and searchable in the insights hub, making extracting insights from detailed conversations easier and faster.

Thinking ahead then, do we as users think through the social reviews we post and then also more deeply consider how our interactions with companies supplying services might result in (support) “tickets” that actually get fully digitally encoded and then potentially tracked through CRM systems? Answer, yes, most of us do… but not to this degree, so that’s why Dovetail exists.