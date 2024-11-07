Creatio combines low-code + agentic, generative & prescriptive AI for workflow automation

No-code workflow automation company Creatio has updated its core platform to version 8.2 with (no surprises) a new emphasis on AI. The company which has a particular focus on CRM workflows says that it has engineered a combination of AI and no-code technologies together in a way that avoids what it calls the “overengineered” glut of SaaS applications that perhaps stem from bloated enterprise software stacks that try to offer too many functions or are tough to implement.

The snappily named Creatio Energy 8.2 replaces static forms and data with conversational prompts for key knowledge worker roles.

Agentic, generative & prescriptive AI

“With the launch of Energy, Creatio continues to disrupt the business automation landscape with no-code and AI,” said Katherine Kostereva, CEO at Creatio. “The release combines agentic, generative and prescriptive AI with our no-code tools, empowering business technologists to innovate and optimize operations. Creatio Copilot delivers a unified AI architecture with a robust set of the latest AI capabilities, all configured with no-code tools and ready to use from day one.”

According to the September 2024 Forrester report, The Four Agreements of Modern Business Apps, “AI is the force that most clearly marks the upcoming new era of business apps. To survive (and even thrive) in this new era, vendors must reimagine business apps to offer greater streams of value. They must become truly intelligent, dynamic, adaptable, and composable, be powered by cloud platforms, and offer AI, low-code, and marketplaces. “

What’s inside Creatio Energy?

Inside the toolkit on offer here we find Creatio Copilot, which now offers AI skills i.e. a set of software functions that manifest themselves as blocks so that Copilot can execute specific intelligent tasks that help workers to complete what are generally front office tasks related to services and sales.

With Creatio’s no-code tools, users can create new AI skills using natural language, with no coding required. The Energy release also adds over 80 new no-code feature enhancements designed to improve no-code productivity. This is alongside unified agentic, generative and prescriptive AI.

Agentic AI (in case the hype cycle has passed you by this year) being AI software agents that can perform specific workplace tasks with little or no human intervention and learn from their experiences with longer-term memory stores to work more effectively over time.

Generative AI (again, if the hype was somehow missed) functions are of course services that rely on large language models and vector databases to “generate” seemingly human-like answers to questions.

Prescriptive AI (which arguably gets rather less love) are functions that rely on machine learning to perform data analytics designed to aid decision-making, but where human oversight is always advised.,

AI Command Center

Creatio Copilot also introduces a new AI Command Center that integrates all three AI types into a single platform. This unified approach provides organizations with the ability to design, deploy and refine AI skills without specialized technical expertise. AI Command Center provides tools that allow administrators to have visibility into AI skills adoption, including the ability to track consumption and users of each AI skill.

“The new release seamlessly embeds over 20 pre-configured AI skills into sales, marketing and customer service processes, enabling intelligent automation that reduces friction, increases efficiency and enhances customer engagement,” said CEO Kostereva. “This list will be rapidly evolving as new AI skills will be published rapidly from Creatio and its ecosystem of partners. Energy also adds over 100 new enhancements to CRM processes to improve user experience and drive greater automation.”

Creatio Energy hopes to promote user adoption by including AI as part of its base software license, providing what the firm says is a clear and predictable cost structure for organisations scaling their AI investments.