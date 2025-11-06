Qualcomm is entering the B2B market with Snapdragon innovations

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon X2 Elite chip at its Snapdragon Summit in Maui, Hawaii, positioning the new processor as a game-changer for enterprise AI computing. Carmen True, vice president of compute marketing at Qualcomm, reveals how the company is tackling the complex B2B market with advanced technology, strategic partnerships, and a newly announced device management platform.

The Snapdragon X2 Elite represents a significant leap forward from Qualcomm’s previous X-series chips, announced nearly two years ago. According to True, the chip’s standout feature is its ability to process concurrent AI workloads on the NPU (Neural Processing Unit) at an exponential scale. Making it the first Qualcomm chip to challenge the B2B market.

For enterprise environments, this translates to enhanced on-device processing capabilities that keep sensitive data secure while enabling multiple AI applications to run simultaneously. True emphasizes that this capability is particularly valuable in B2B scenarios where security and performance cannot be compromised.

Overcoming the app ecosystem challenge

One of the most significant hurdles for any new chip architecture is building a robust application ecosystem. Historically, many mobile operating systems and chipsets have struggled to attract developer support. However, Qualcomm’s ARM-based chips paired with Microsoft’s special version of Windows 11 have seen surprisingly rapid adoption. Many B2B applications are now available on ARM-powered devices.

True attributes this success to an “extremely focused effort” from the beginning, working directly with Microsoft, “the biggest ISV that exists”, and maintaining a dedicated team that engages with cutting-edge app developers. The company positions itself as an “evangelist of innovation,” showing developers the processing power available and sparking their creativity for integration possibilities.

The B2B buying journey complexity

True, who started her career as a B2B marketer, explains that the enterprise buying journey is “way more complex than a B2C buying journey” with multiple stakeholders on buying committees. Qualcomm has invested heavily in a new marketing technology stack, partnering with Adobe, Six Sense for intent data, and Salesforce to optimize its enterprise B2B marketing approach.

Their “55%” campaign highlights a critical performance difference: Snapdragon provides 100% power and performance when unplugged, while competitors throttle back to 55% performance in the workplace. This messaging targets IT decision makers who can become “heroes” by providing consistent processing power to end users.

Guardian technology enters the enterprise arena

Qualcomm announced Guardian technology at the summit, addressing a crucial B2B requirement: device manageability. While Intel has invested heavily in vPro for hardware manageability over the years, Qualcomm’s Guardian offers a unique approach leveraging cellular connectivity.

The technology enables IT teams to remotely manage, wipe, and secure devices, even if they’re lost, stolen, or left on a plane. What makes Guardian particularly interesting is its flexibility: OEMs can decide how to implement the technology, with varying levels of application depth and protection available. This could range from pure IT management functions to retail service offerings in consumer scenarios.

Enterprise feature parity and form factors

True acknowledges that IT managers often choose familiar solutions even if they’re slower, to avoid the complexity of change. Qualcomm’s strategy focuses on customers “on the innovation edge” who recognize the value of AI capabilities and power efficiency in thin, light designs rather than “big clunky desktop or big old workstation” form factors.

While the majority of PC market focus remains on laptops for volume and scale, Qualcomm’s full X series line extends to mainstream price points, enabling diverse form factors. The company already has B2B PCs in the market, though consumer retail availability has been more limited.

AI acceleration drives workplace transformation

True believes we’re at “this really strong uptick of the hockey stick” for AI adoption, suggesting that nobody can truly fathom the impact AI will have on daily lives and work. She personally uses AI for workplace tasks ranging from performance reviews to various other applications, crediting it with making her “a smarter and better person.”

The acceleration over the past nine months has been dramatic. As True notes, “B2B people are humans and customers as well”—the AI capabilities people experience as consumers are now required in workplace environments, driving demand for on-device AI processing power.

Beyond devices: the data center frontier

While Qualcomm positions itself as a device specialist; focusing on glasses, watches, smartphones, and laptops, True hints at bigger ambitions. When asked why Qualcomm hasn’t moved faster into the booming data center chip market, especially given hyperscalers building their own chips, she suggests keeping an eye out for upcoming announcements.

True acknowledges data center computing as “definitely that next frontier” and “an exciting space,” where Qualcomm has already announced partnerships. The company’s computing power could extend beyond individual devices to design “what’s going to be next for data centers and capabilities”.

For now, Qualcomm remains focused on what True calls “the evolution we’ve been waiting for in the PC market for a long time,” leveraging AI to transform workplace computing through powerful, efficient ARM-based processors that challenge the traditional x86 dominance.