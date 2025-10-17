Sundar Pichai: “Gemini 3.0 will release this year”

At Dreamforce, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google Gemini 3.0 will be released later this year. Techzine learned this while attending the Salesforce event in San Francisco.

The latest Gemini model, Gemini 2.5 Computer Use, was recently presented, but Gemini 3.0 will also be released this year. According to Pichai, “Gemini 3.0 will be an even more powerful AI agent, which has made even more noticeable progress than in recent years.” Several aspects will be integrated into Gemini 3.0. “Google not only has the infrastructure, but also world-class research teams, including Google Research, Google Brain, and Google DeepMind, which Gemini 3.0 will also have,” BusinessKorea reports.

According to earlier rumors, Gemini 3.0 should be released this month, but Google has not yet announced a specific date. With Gemini 3.0, Google is taking on other established players and their AI models, including OpenAI and Anthropic.

More about Google Gemini

Gemini is based on an AI model. You can communicate with it in multiple ways and also give commands. Gemini is multimodal, meaning you can communicate with it through different methods. For example, you can use voice commands, but you can also upload images, use audio clips, or upload videos to ask questions about.

Gemini’s type number indicates how advanced the version is; the higher the number, the more advanced it is. Gemini 3.0 will therefore be the successor to the current Gemini 2.5. There are also free and paid versions. The basic version of Gemini is available on smartphones and in web browsers, is free, and is called Gemini Flash. The Pro model is much more advanced, but it costs money. Currently, consumers pay €21.99 per month for it. For professionals, Google offers the AI Ultra subscription at €247.99 per month.

These models require an internet connection, meaning the AI model does not run locally on a device. This is possible with Gemini Nano, which has both advantages and disadvantages. For example, response speed is often much higher, but the range of possibilities is much more limited.

More about Dreamforce

Dreamforce is an annual event organized by Salesforce, the well-known CRM developer. In addition to physical keynotes and sessions, the event features virtual sessions, networking opportunities, and insights into new innovations and the future of technology.