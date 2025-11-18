Salesforce completes billion-dollar acquisition of Informatica

Salesforce has completed its acquisition of Informatica. The CRM provider paid more than $8 billion (€6.9 billion) for the data management company. The acquisition is intended to lay the foundation for reliable AI agents within the Salesforce ecosystem.

The completion brings Informatica’s data catalog, integration tools, and governance services to the Salesforce platform. CEO Marc Benioff emphasizes the importance of this step: “You have to get your data right to get your AI right. Data and context is the true fuel of Agentforce.”

According to Benioff, without clean, connected, and reliable data, there is no intelligence, only hallucination. Informatica acts as the trusted platform that transforms fragmented business data into context. This enables AI agents to reason, act, and deliver results with precision.

Strategic reinforcement in three areas

The acquisition strengthens multiple components of the Agentforce 360 platform. First, it enhances Data 360 by unifying organizational data, making it clear, reliable, and usable. Second, it creates a complete integration solution by combining MuleSoft and Informatica’s advanced data integration and governance capabilities.

Third, Agentforce 360 gains a critical data foundation. This enables autonomous AI agents to interpret and act on reliable data. Tableau users also benefit from richer, context-driven insights thanks to a more accessible, better-understood data landscape.

In addition, Salesforce is building on its metadata advantage. Informatica provides an even richer, enterprise-wide view of metadata with context and lineage across every system.

Informatica continues its mission

Informatica continues its mission to help organizations connect, manage, and unify their AI-ready data. The company supports and integrates its AI-powered data management solution with its broad partner ecosystem.

Informatica CEO Amit Walia explains that the collaboration with Salesforce dramatically accelerates the mission to be the “Switzerland” of AI-powered data management. By integrating Informatica’s capabilities directly into the Agentforce 360 platform, companies worldwide can drive innovation, efficiency, and growth.