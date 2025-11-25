Snowflake acquires Select Star for broader data context

Snowflake has signed an agreement to acquire Select Star. This company’s technology will expand Snowflake Horizon Catalog by integrating with databases, BI tools, and data pipelines. This will increase the context for AI agents such as Snowflake Intelligence.

The full context of data assets is often scattered across upstream and downstream systems. This fragmentation makes it difficult to find the right data and understand the full context. In the AI era, this limited context poses a problem for both humans and agents.

Snowflake Horizon Catalog provides uniform context and governance for AI across all data. At Snowflake Summit 2025, the company announced that capabilities such as search and lineage will be extended to data and AI assets outside of Snowflake.

The acquisition of Select Star further capitalizes on this. Select Star has connections to database systems such as PostgreSQL and MySQL, business intelligence tools such as Tableau and Power BI, and data pipeline tools such as dbt and Airflow. These integrations help Horizon Catalog gain a broader view of an organization’s entire data estate. That broader context enables agentic AI solutions to understand data and insights more deeply.

Metadata platform since 2020

Select Star was founded in 2020 by CEO Shinji Kim. The metadata platform integrates diverse data sources into a unified model that enables data lineage, impact analysis, and data discovery at scale. The technology brings clarity to complex environments and provides trusted context for AI, analytics, and effective data governance.

The entire Select Star team, including Kim, will join Snowflake. They will play an important role in the next phase of innovation at Horizon Catalog. Snowflake says it is delighted with the expertise the team brings to help organizations realize their full potential with data and AI.

The acquisition is in line with recent product innovations such as Cortex AISQL and enhancements to Snowflake Intelligence. Financial details have not been disclosed.