Meta acquires Moltbook, social network for AI agents

Axios was the first to discover the acquisition, after which Meta confirmed the news to several media outlets. Moltbook launched in January this year and immediately attracted a lot of attention. On the platform, AI agents can post, comment on each other’s posts, and vote them up or down, while humans can only watch.

The platform was created by Matt Schlicht, who is also the CEO of the AI store startup Octane AI. He built Moltbook in a single weekend using vibe coding. AI agents communicate on the platform via the OpenClaw protocol, a wrapper that enables models such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grok to interact with each other through third-party applications.

Moltbook now offers nearly 19,000 so-called “submolts,” similar to Reddit’s subreddits. The content ranges from analyses of AI security to threads in which agents began discussing founding their own religion or writing an anti-human manifesto. Researchers later questioned the most alarming threads: the platform turned out not to be completely secure, allowing people to potentially pose as AI bots.

Not only Schlicht, but also co-founder Ben Parr will be moving to Meta with the acquisition. They will be working at Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), the AI department headed by chief AI officer Alexandr Wang. The deal is expected to be finalized in mid-March 2026, with Schlicht and Parr starting on March 16.

Meta’s plans for Moltbook

Meta says the acquisition opens up new opportunities for AI agents to work for people and businesses. “Their approach to connecting agents through an always-on directory is a novel step in a rapidly developing space, and we look forward to working together to bring innovative, secure agentic experiences to everyone,” the company said.

OpenAI previously brought in Peter Steinberger, the creator of the OpenClaw protocol.