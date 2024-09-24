HP Workforce Experience Platform gets new productivity tools

The platform gets an update to help companies build a personalized employee experience.

HP announced that at its Imagine event. Launched earlier this year, the Workforce Experience Platform (WEX) should provide the foundation for companies to unlock employee potential. From a dashboard, admins can resolve digital friction on any device. Until now, WEX has been available in private beta, and the platform has already managed more than 270,000 devices. HP feels confident enough to expand the beta further to new and existing Proactive Insight customers in the US.

The Workforce Experience Platform is also getting some new features to support this release. Companies can now monitor and manage printer performance in addition to their existing PC capabilities. New analytics for fleet management and employee satisfaction have also been added. Proactively detecting anomalies and making smart recommendations should reduce support tickets and employee downtime.

WEX will also integrate with more platforms. Effective immediately, for example, it works with Microsoft Power BI, Power Automate, and Tableau. Future integrations with Microsoft Intune and ServiceNow are also expected. These new integrations allow IT departments to use WEX data within their existing workflows, giving IT professionals more insight into device management and ensuring more accurate data.

