Genesys launches tools for supervisors to improve customer experiences

Genesys has announced new AI capabilities for supervisors in Genesys Cloud. These innovations help organizations automate routine tasks and improve employee performance, resulting in better customer experiences.

The new tools, Genesys Cloud Supervisor Copilot and Genesys Cloud Virtual Supervisor, offer real-time support in analyzing data, training employees and managing critical business processes. According to Genesys, organizations can achieve significant operational benefits, including a 40 percent time savings in quality evaluations and a 38 percent reduction in administrative costs for quality management.

Supervisor Copilot as a digital assistant

Supervisor Copilot, the latest addition to the Genesys Cloud Copilot suite, is a digital assistant for managers. This tool automatically summarizes interactions, allowing supervisors to quickly assess and make informed decisions. The tool offers support for quality assurance, compliance, and coaching.

With advanced quality and conversation intelligence, Supervisor Copilot enhances the effectiveness of both human and AI-driven interactions. It shares context, identifies problems and discovers opportunities to improve the customer experience.

Virtual Supervisor for automation

Virtual Supervisor uses LLMs to fill in evaluation templates based on interactions automatically. This saves time, increases efficiency and provides extensive assessment options. Managers can configure the level of automation and supervision, including the assessment criteria and whether they accept the recommendations.

Both tools are optional configurations in Genesys Cloud and work seamlessly with all native Genesys Cloud solutions. They support various applications, including AI translation of interaction details in more than 70 languages, AI summaries for faster reviews and AI scoring for automated quality evaluations.

Genesys uses a flexible AI token pricing model that allows organizations to seamlessly scale usage and adapt to changing business needs.

