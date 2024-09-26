Zoom improves network stability with new enterprise features

Zoom has made four new features available to enterprise customers. The products should address the complex needs of enterprises and simultaneously serve industries with strict regulation.

The new features should address several complex needs: compliance, security, privacy, management, and competitiveness. Zoom illustrates the importance of these issues with a series of figures. “In 2023 alone, over $549 million in non-compliance penalties were issued globally, more than 353 million individuals were impacted by security breaches, and 31 percent of enterprises experienced unstable network or bandwidth constraints.”

Meetings with fewer interruptions

For online meetings, Zoom is introducing two new features. The first one is Zoom Meeting Survivability which should make networks more stable for hosting meetings even at times of internet outages. The underlying technology that makes this possible is Zoom Node, used to transfer cloud meetings to the on-premises infrastructure without interruptions.

The second feature is Zoom Mesh for Meetings. This feature can optimize bandwidth and reduce associated costs.

Data management solutions

With the goal of becoming a digital headquarters for enterprises, the newly introduced features are more diverse. Zoom Compliance Manager (ZCM) should help companies keep data archives compliant. This is certainly important in more heavily regulated industries such as healthcare. The already existing offering is now complemented by features that address the security of this data, with protection against data loss and detection of risk factors.

The latest feature is also an addition to an existing offering. Namely, the Zoom Customer Managed Key (CMK) gets a hybrid solution, giving users more options to manage encryption keys from Zoom as this management can now be done on-premises.

Tip! Zoom is more than a video conferencing tool and is eager to show that to the world