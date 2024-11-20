OpenText Cloud Editions 24.4 brings new features to platform

With version 24.4, OpenText is extending the Cloud Editions platform with new features. In addition to general improvements to the suite of information management, cloud application, security, and AI solutions, the focus is on generative AI (GenAI).

Overall, version 24.4 should help end users improve content management, security, and developer productivity. The release offers an updated OpenText Experience Cloud, which combines media, communication solutions, messaging, and data.

Improved customer service

The updates focus primarily on improved customer service, expanded messaging channels, customer preference management, and simplified communication capabilities. Users can send large-scale personalized advertisements through integrated email and text message campaigns.

Messaging functionality has been expanded with support for Meta’s RCS protocol and WhatsApp, which can be used to send media and branded messages. New cloud-based fax capabilities combine security certifications, are more user-friendly, and integrate with multifunction printers and electronic health records.

Personalized customer management

OpenText Communications and the OpenText Web CMS have gained new features for managing customer data and preferences. This allows further personalization of customer journeys with aggregated profiles and real-time data. In addition, new migration tools help companies move more quickly to other cloud-based customer communications management applications.

Content management and network observation

For business content management, OpenText is introducing a digital asset management application that integrates with third-party software such as SAP, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Oracle E-Business, ServiceNow, and Salesforce.

In addition, Cloud Editions v24.4 offers a new Core Cloud Network Observability toolset. This toolset gives IT teams more significant insight into multi-cloud, on-premises, and edge networks. Integration with OpenText Application Observability and Network Operations Management allows administrators to identify and resolve issues faster.

The latest edition of Cloud Editions includes expanded GenAI functionality, especially focused on business intelligence (BI). OpenText Intelligence Aviator uses GenAI to make BI data more accessible. Users can interact with BI data using simple language without formulating complex search queries. The tool delivers analysis and visualizations based on user queries.

On the security front, there are improvements in archiving and content security, expanded automated XDR features, and new APIs, such as the Trust API for Content Intelligence. These APIs identify and verify sensitive data, such as personal data, intellectual property or potentially harmful content.

Improved workflows for developers

Developers also benefit from new features in Cloud Editions v24.4, such as AI-Assisted User Stories for generating user stories and Video-to-Defect Translation, which converts video footage into executable test steps. These features improve test accuracy and efficiency.

In addition, new GenAI functionalities help developers streamline workflows and ensure the security of intellectual property.

Tip: OpenText Information Management Cloud