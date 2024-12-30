Google CEO Pichai warns: “The stakes are high for 2025”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed his employees at a 2025 strategy meeting last week. He emphasized that the company faces a crucial year ahead.

Pichai (pictured) called for speed and focus as Google faces increasing competition, stricter regulations and rapid developments in AI. This reports CNBC based on video footage.

“In 2025, we need to be relentlessly focused on unlocking the benefits of this technology and solve real user problems,” Pichai said. He called the year a disruptive moment for the industry and stressed that Google must move faster to stay relevant.

Challenges and regulations

Google is under pressure from increasing competition and heavy regulation. In 2023, a U.S. judge ruled that the company illegally monopolised the search market. The Justice Department may require Google to divest its Chrome browser division. In addition, Google’s advertising practices in both the US and UK are under investigation.

“It comes with our size and success,” said Pichai, who added that it is important to stay focused despite these challenges.

Focus on AI and Gemini

Generative AI has brought new competitors, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which has been booming since its launch in 2022. Google is trying to maintain its lead with its AI platform Gemini. The Gemini app, including a chatbot, is an important product. Pichai stressed that “building great new businesses” is a priority, with the Gemini app to grow into a service with more than 500 million users.

According to Pichai, scaling Gemini to consumers will be the biggest focus in 2025. DeepMind founder Demis Hassabis said teams will continue to develop the platform and were working on a “universal assistant” that can function on multiple devices and domains.

“Google must deliver top products”

During the meeting, Pichai acknowledged that Google was lagging in some AI developments. “You don’t always need to be first but you have to execute well and really be the best in class as a product,” he said. He emphasized that 2025 is all about delivering top-notch products.

To employees’ questions about possible high subscription fees for AI products, Hassabis said there are no plans for more expensive subscriptions like competitors’ but that the current model of $20 per month offers good value.

Leveraging creativity

Pichai reminded employees to stay “scrappy” and referred to Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. He emphasized that constraints often lead to creative solutions. Efficiency remains a core issue after a period of cost-cutting, including cutting 6% of the workforce by 2023. “Not all problems are always solved by headcount,” Pichai said.

