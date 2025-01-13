Google Drive is faster than ever due to new sync technique

Applying differential sync, Google has managed to speed up the synchronization of larger local files to Google Drive. The company has also added some other new features to Google Workspace.

Users who want to sync larger files from their local environment to Google Drive nowadays notice that it is faster. To this end, Google recently added support for differential sync to its online storage environment, improving synchronization performance.

Differentiated sync

The added differential technology allows the online storage environment to sync only modified parts of a file, not the entire one. This reduces the synchronization time required, especially for larger files, and also saves bandwidth on networks that operate on data limits.

The new feature is immediately available to Rapid and Scheduled Domains, all individual Google Workspace subscribers, and users with a personal account. By the way, Microsoft introduced differential sync for OneDrive back in 2020.

In addition to this feature for the online storage environment, Google Workspace received some other improvements. These include new listing options within Chat, inline translation of messages from one language to another, direct use of the AI assistant Gemini in PDF documents stored within Google Drive, and enabling eSignature requests for PDF documents stored in Google Drive.

