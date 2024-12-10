Old Google Workspace Sync versions prevent Windows 11 24H2 update

Users with an outdated version of Google Workspace Sync for Microsoft Outlook (GWSMO) will not receive an update to Windows 11 24H2 for now. Microsoft has decided to block the update because the old software version causes Outlook problems.

GWSMO allows users to manage their Google Workspace emails, calendar, contacts, notes, and tasks directly in Outlook.

If users with an outdated version than the latest version 4.3.68.0 dated Nov. 22 are using Outlook, they experience problems when they upgrade to Windows 11 24H2. When Outlook starts up, an error message appears: “Cannot Start Microsoft Outlook. Cannot Open the Outlook Window. The set of folders cannot be opened. An unexpected error has occurred. MAPI was unable to load the information service” errors on affected systems”.

In addition, it is impossible to remove the (outdated) tool version after a Windows 24H2 update or reinstall it with the latest version that correctly solves the Outlook problem.

Microsoft has decided to block the Windows 11 24H2 update for affected users. The advice is to manually uninstall the old GWSMO version and install the latest version. This should solve the problem and clear the way for the update.

This is not the first time Microsoft has blocked an update to Windows 11 24H2. Last month, the update was blocked for devices running certain Ubisoft games because they were causing crashes, freezes and audio problems.

Other blocking systems affected include Asphalt 8, integrated web cameras, Asus X415KA and X515KA laptops, various wallpaper customization apps, the Safe Exam Browser, and the Easy Anti-Cheat software for multi-player PC games.

