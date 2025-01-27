Microsoft stops synchronizing driver updates through WSUS

Microsoft recently reiterated that as of April 18 this year, it will discontinue its Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) service for synchronizing driver updates. This decision was made because most end users have now switched to other services.

From time to time, Microsoft removes certain Windows features that are considered redundant or in need of renewal. Recently, the company again warned of the short-term discontinuation of a Windows feature: the WSUS service for synchronizing driver updates.

Discontinuation as of April 18

As of April 18 this year, WSUS will cease, and users will no longer be able to synchronize updates through this service. It was announced in June last year that this service would be discontinued.

The reason for canceling WSUS is the decline in usage. Microsoft research shows that many companies are now switching to more modern methods for updating drivers.

Only 34 percent of the companies surveyed said they still use WSUS, but the majority of them are already implementing alternative solutions. As a result, most users are not experiencing any problems from discontinuing the service. Only 8 percent of those surveyed indicated that termination is problematic for them.

Driver updates will continue to be available through the Windows Update Catalog. However, they must be applied through alternative solutions for on-premises use.

For example, Device Driver Packages could replace WSUS. Users can also switch to Microsoft’s cloud-based driver services, such as Microsoft Intune and Windows Autopatch.

In addition to WSUS, Microsoft has recently discontinued or announced the termination of other Windows features. These include DirectAccess, the NTLM protocol and removing a handy overview page for Windows 10/11 themes.

