Snowflake makes SnowConvert free and encourages Amazon migration

Snowflake has announced that its migration tool SnowConvert is now available completely free of charge. SnowConvert is designed to help companies migrate their data to the Snowflake data cloud ecosystem.

At the same time, the tool is being expanded to include support for migrating workloads from Amazon RedShift, currently in a private preview phase. The story was previously reported by VentureBeat.

The decision to make SnowConvert free comes two years after the tool was acquired from Mobilize Net. With this move, Snowflake wants to make migrations easier and convince more companies of the benefits of its platform. By lowering this barrier, the company hopes to accelerate the transition to its data cloud and strengthen its position in the market.

The importance of SnowConvert

For companies moving to a new platform, migration is often a time-consuming and costly process, mainly because of the complexity of converting code and objects. Many tools offer simple search-and-replace methods, but lack the ability to make source code and objects compatible with the new platform. This can result in months of work and significant costs to rebuild databases and make them functional.

SnowConvert provides a solution by interpreting the source code and objects and creating an equivalent model on Snowflake’s platform. This automates much of the process and significantly reduces the time and resources required. Using this tool has shown in practice that companies save up to 70% on costs that would otherwise be incurred in the migration phase. Moreover, its high accuracy ensures reliable results.

A strategic move

By offering SnowConvert for free, Snowflake makes access to its ecosystem more accessible. This lowers the barrier for potential customers or service providers managing data workloads, which helps attract more businesses to the platform. Many organizations migrating to the cloud base their choice on the simplicity of the migration process. With a user-friendly and automated solution like SnowConvert, Snowflake can convince more customers of the benefits of its platform.

Compared to similar tools from competitors such as Google and Amazon, SnowConvert stands out for its specialization in migrations of platforms such as Oracle, Teradata, SQL Server and Amazon Redshift. The solution is designed to account for complex features and unique characteristics of these platforms, significantly reducing manual effort.

Growth and expectations

In the past year, nearly 1,500 companies have migrated their workloads to Snowflake’s data cloud. SnowConvert has been used by more than 450 companies to date, helping to convert billions of lines of code and millions of database objects.

Cloud consulting firms using the tool report significant time savings, which can amount to several months. Cost savings range from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on the size of the migration.

The market for big data platforms, including Snowflake, is growing rapidly. This market is expected to grow nearly 10% per year over the next few years, from $73.8 billion in 2024 to more than $168 billion in 2033. By increasing SnowConvert’s accessibility, Snowflake is taking a strategic step to further strengthen its position in this growing market.