Veeam founder Timashev steps into agentic AI company Integrail

Ratmir Timashev, one of the founders of Veeam and Object First, recently invested $10 million in the agentic AI startup Integrail and will also become its Executive Chairman.

With the investment, Integrail plans to improve its platform and develop more services and training. The company aims to gain more opportunities to become a major player in agentic AI and better help its customers automate complex tasks.

In addition, the agentic AI startup has appointed Peter Guagenti, the former CEO of Tabnine, as CEO. Anton Antich, the founder and former CEO of Integrail, now assumes the role of Chief Product Officer.

Expansion of AI Studio platform

With the new investment, the agentic AI startup primarily aims to expand its existing agentic AI platform, the no-code AI Studio platform. With this platform, all employees, even those without knowledge of AI, can build and manage AI agents to automate complex processes or tasks.

The platform features pre-built agents that can be used as a starting point for developing custom agents. It also provides automatic connections between existing applications and tools, such as CRM systems, marketing automation systems, and ERP systems, to automate workflows.

Furthermore, the agentic AI platform allows users to describe specific work processes and requirements, after which AI Studio automatically creates agents. Using context awareness about how a specific business works, these agents can perform the same tasks normally done by human employees.

AI Studio works with all major LLMs and is available both on-premises and via SaaS.

More consulting and training

A second key development Integrail plans to make with the investment is to expand its services and customer training. In addition to the platform, the agentic AI startup also offers training, consulting, and advisory services. Above all, Integrail wants to support customers who want to implement AI in their business environment and do not want to wait.

Also read: GitHub Copilot also jumps on the Agentic AI train