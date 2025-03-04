Salesforce introduces AgentExchange: marketplace for AI agents

Salesforce has announced AgentExchange, a new marketplace specifically focused on sharing and deploying AI agents. The platform provides a better overview of AI agents which are ready to be deployed. At launch, this offering will already include agents from more than 200 Salesforce partners.

Salesforce customers can view AgentExchange as a familiar environment, as it is essentially an extension of the well-known AppExchange concept. This platform is only specifically focused on exchanging AI agents rather than traditional applications. AI agents thus literally constitute the new apps in this development. Salesforce wants to allow customers to better benefit from AI technology without having to start developing agents themselves.

Exchange of expertise

AgentExchange should act as a platform where companies can not only find agents but also share their own developed agents with others. The marketplace will include different categories of agents, ranging from manufacturing to sales and marketing.

Salesforce has announced that AgentExchange will become available to customers later this year. Meanwhile, the company continues to invest in AI assistants for various parts of the platform, showing that it sees AI as a core part of its future strategy.

Next step in AI strategy

The introduction of AgentExchange clearly shows Agentforce ‘s developments in recent times. From launch, Salesforce intends to provide its customers with a comprehensive offering. Therefore, the initial offering will be provided by more than 200 partner and hundreds of ready-to-use actions, topics and templates will be immediately available on it.