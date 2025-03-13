Polish IT specialist Britenet expands into Western Europe

Polish nearshoring and software specialist Britenet is starting up operations in Belgium. From this position it wants to expand in Western Europe.

Britenet was founded in 2006 in the Polish city of Lublin. According to the company, ten individuals with diverse backgrounds but shared visions came together. Since then, the firm has expanded to employ more than a thousand professionals. Their services encompass software outsourcing alongside a comprehensive range of programming and analysis solutions.

The company’s headquarters have relocated to Warsaw, with a German office established two years ago. The new office in Zaventem is strategically positioned to serve as a gateway to clients across other Western European markets.

In an interview with DataNews, Claudia Nieuwland, COO at Britenet, emphasised the company’s technological strengths developed in Poland. She explained that Britenet targets not only major European public institutions but also diverse sector,s including banking, insurance, logistics, HR, and retail. Nieuwland, who oversees Western European expansion, brings experience working with clients such as Partenamut, SD Worx, British Telecom, and Telenet.

Strong focus on Salesforce

Britenet’s expertise centers primarily on data, AI, BI, CRM, and reporting. Additionally, the company has established a significant presence in the Salesforce ecosystem, particularly in the optimization of Salesforce implementations. Salesforce represents one of Britenet’s most critical revenue streams.

Nieuwland highlighted that Britenet has become a formidable player in Poland, counting Generali among its key insurance sector clients alongside several major retail customers. Furthermore, the company holds one of the largest government IT contracts in the country. To continue its growth trajectory, Britenet is now targeting additional European markets. According to Nieuwland, the CEO had harbored this ambition for some time but was strategically waiting for the right personnel and market conditions.

Customer Data Stays in EU

The company positions itself as a European player that maintains all customer data exclusively on European territory. This aspect has gained increasing significance under European data protection legislation. Nieuwland emphasized that EU regulations remain a priority for Britenet.

Britenet’s strategy involves leveraging strengths developed in the Polish market and applying them in Belgium. The company aims to establish a solid presence in the Belgian market. To enhance its understanding of this new territory, Britenet has formed an advisory board comprising Belgian CIOs and IT organizations. While Nieuwland acknowledges that the company still has much to learn about the Belgian market, she indicated that Britenet is targeting substantial revenue growth, though specific financial targets were not disclosed.