Search engine Baidu launches two new AI models

Chinese search engine Baidu reports that it launched two new artificial intelligence (AI) models. One of those models, ERNIE X1, focuses on reasoning and can compete with DeepSeek’s model.

This writes Reuters news agency. With Baidu, another Chinese party is throwing itself into the AI battle. Chinese AI startup DeepSeek introduced AI models that they say perform as well or even better than leading models in the United States, but at a fraction of the cost. This development shook up the AI industry and it breathed new life into the global AI race. Meanwhile, Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn also launched its own AI model named FoxBrain.

Cheaper application than DeepSeek

Baidu states that ERNIE X1 provides performance comparable to DeepSeek R1 but at only half the price. The company also states that the X1 has stronger skills in comprehension, planning, reflection, and evolution. Furthermore, Baidu emphasizes that this is the first deep-thinking model that uses tools independently.

Regarding the latest foundation model, ERNIE 4.5, Baidu informs that it has excellent multimodal understanding capabilities. Also, the model is said to have more advanced language skills, and its comprehension, generation, logic, and memory capabilities have been significantly improved. Moreover, Baidu notes that the model has high emotional intelligence and can easily understand network memes and satirical cartoons.

Baidu already developed a ChatGPT-like chatbot

Baidu was one of the first Chinese tech giants to launch a ChatGPT-like chatbot, but struggled to gain wide acceptance for its ERNIE large language model. This is despite claims of performance comparable to OpenAI’s GPT-4, amid fierce competition.

Multimodal AI systems can process and integrate different types of data, such as text, video, images, and audio, and they can convert content between these formats.