SAP brings AI copilot Joule to SAP Concur for automated travel expense management

SAP announces the integration of AI copilot Joule into SAP Concur solutions. This takes SAP closer to offering fully automated travel and expense management. In addition, SAP expands collaboration with American Express and Mastercard to further simplify expense claim processes.

The integration of Joule makes it easier for employees to submit expense claims and create travel plans. It also allows companies to streamline their administrative processes. Joule in Concur Expense reduces the administrative burden by actively supporting employees in completing and submitting claims. SAP will make this functionality generally available in the second quarter of 2025.

A second functionality, Joule in Concur Travel, provides users with recommendations for meeting locations and estimates associated travel costs. SAP is offering this functionality now within the SAP Early Adopter Care program and will make it widely available later this year.

Collaboration with American Express and Mastercard

SAP Concur and American Express are introducing a feature where an American Express Corporate Card automatically captures and categorizes business expenses in Concur Expense. The partners will first take up meal expenses and later expand this to other expense categories. Employees will also receive real-time notifications about company policies on transactions, simplifying compliance and expense management.

SAP Concur is, furthermore, expanding access to its Mastercard integration. This allows more customers to benefit from automated expense reports, with Concur Expense processing transactions directly at the time of purchase.

Expanded hotel choices

Lastly, SAP Concur has further integrated the hotel market with American Express Global Business Travel. This gives customers access to more than two million accommodations worldwide, including exclusive rates and contracted programs.

The Concur Travel and Concur Expense solutions are part of the SAP Business Suite, which combines AI-driven insights and integrated cloud ERP functionality for more efficient business operations.

