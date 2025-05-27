Secure generative AI for regulated industries through partnership Capgemini, Mistral AI, and SAP

Capgemini is expanding its strategic collaboration with Mistral AI and SAP to provide customized generative AI solutions to organizations in highly regulated industries.

The collaboration focuses on sectors such as financial services, public sector, aerospace, defense, and energy, where strict data security and compliance requirements apply.

Using Mistral AI’s advanced generative AI models and the secure infrastructure of the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), Capgemini aims to enable organizations to deploy AI without compromising on regulations or security. The focus is on scalable applications that optimize business processes and contribute to sustainable growth and a lower carbon footprint.

Restrictive laws and regulations

Companies are increasingly looking for ways to apply generative AI in their daily operations. Examples include accelerating decision-making, simulating crisis scenarios, and improving customer experiences through personalization. However, in regulated industries, technological limitations imposed by laws and regulations often get in the way. With this collaboration, the three parties aim to break down these barriers.

Capgemini provides a library of more than 50 ready-to-use AI applications tailored to different industries and processes. These applications, some of which have been validated by SAP, have been developed with a focus on ethical AI and meet the highest standards of governance and regulation. Examples include drone inspections for predictive maintenance in the energy sector, intelligent procurement tools for supply chain optimization, and AI support for field workers in the aviation industry.

The collaboration has already resulted in projects such as SupplierGPT for Brose, a supplier to the automotive industry. SupplierGPT is an AI-driven platform for supplier management. According to Brose, the platform was implemented in just a few weeks, highlighting the potential of this co-innovation.

Capgemini says this partnership is a logical step toward giving organizations faster access to reliable AI solutions. SAP adds that this will enable companies to deploy AI confidently, even in highly regulated environments.

The joint approach of Capgemini, Mistral AI, and SAP provides organizations with the tools to remain innovative, optimize processes, and meet the high demands their industry places on security and compliance. This makes generative AI not only more accessible but, above all, applicable in practice.