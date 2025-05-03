Mobile app users expect performance, privacy, and AI

Companies risk damaging their brand image if mobile apps do not perform as users expect. Research by Instabug shows that performance, continuous updates, (smart) AI, and data privacy are high priorities.

Instabug emphasizes that a malfunctioning app damages the public image of the company behind it. Not only are users more satisfied when the mobile experience runs smoothly, they are also more willing to spend money and return as customers. This must go hand in hand with updates, preferably on a predictable schedule.

For this study, entitled Mobile User Expectations in 2025, more than 1,000 mobile users in the United States were surveyed.

AI, but not just any AI

With constant innovation, AI features are an obvious choice. However, users mainly hope to continue seeing useful additions to apps, AI or not. The use of this technology is sometimes still superficial or inauthentic, while the use of user data also adds a negative connotation. That is why users are only willing to share their data if there is clarity about how it will be used. Instabug advises app builders to be as transparent as possible.

Anyone who still thinks that an app can take a back seat to a website or customer service in terms of priority may need to reconsider. Instabug emphasizes that screen time for mobile apps is enormous. Eighty percent of consumers spend (more than) half of their time on digital displays in apps, while 40 percent are active on their mobile phones for three-quarters of their screen time.

Varied use

The types of apps are also changing. While social media still leads the way, the entertainment/gaming category has been overtaken by shopping and banking apps. This points to a fundamental change in how screen time is spent on mobile phones, which commercial parties need to pay close attention to.

In addition, the commercial behavior of mobile users varies enormously, from shopping during working hours to a combination of mobile shopping and watching TV. Twenty-two percent also say they continue digital shopping in the bathroom. In this battle for attention, the above priorities must therefore be clear to app developers.

Read also: TikTok sends European user data to China: $530 million fine