Appian expands AI search capabilities with semantic search

Appian has announced new AI enhancements for its process automation platform. Semantic smart search is designed to deliver better results based on intent rather than just keywords. In addition, Appian AI will be available for self-managed environments.

A key development is that all Appian AI features are now available for self-managed and FedRAMP environments. This step means that government agencies and public sector organizations can also take full advantage of enterprise-grade AI capabilities.

Smarter searches thanks to AI

Appian’s improved AI smart search works differently from traditional search systems. Instead of relying solely on keywords, the system analyzes what users actually want to achieve. With access to millions of data records and documents via the Appian data fabric, users can expect more accurate results.

This capability supports a variety of applications, such as matching related cases or performing intelligent agent actions. The system understands context, so searches deliver more relevant information for business processes.

Automatic scalability for data fabric

The Appian data fabric also gets attention in this release. The system now scales automatically to support high-throughput query workloads. This happens without manual administrative support, which streamlines development and reduces risk.

In addition, asynchronous interface loading is being introduced. Users get faster app interactions because slower data is loaded in the background. This is especially valuable for complex interfaces or data-intensive applications.

Process HQ reports built in

The new Process HQ functionalities make it possible to embed reports and dashboards directly in Appian Sites. This eliminates the need to switch between different systems or request IT support to share insights.

Configurable drill-down reports allow users to explore enterprise data from multiple angles. With a single click, they can access deeper insights, simplifying the analysis experience.

CTO Michael Beckley emphasizes the importance of these developments: “This release makes it easier for all organizations, including our government customers, to securely leverage enterprise-grade AI. We’re delivering AI with guardrails and transparency, without compromising on security or control.”

