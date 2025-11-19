Stack Overflow links internal company knowledge to AI agents

Stack Overflow presented a revamped version of its enterprise product during Microsoft Ignite. The platform, formerly known as Stack Overflow for Teams, will now be called Stack Internal. The service is designed to help organizations capture internal technical knowledge in a structured way and make it accessible to both employees and AI systems.

Stack Overflow noticed that several enterprise customers were using the public API to train their own models, TechCrunch reports. According to the company, this was one of the reasons for developing Stack Internal as a foundation for internal AI applications. In addition, Stack Overflow has agreements with various AI labs to use public forum data for model training. These deals are said to be similar to agreements previously made by Reddit, which received more than $200 million.

An important part of the new offering is the metadata layer that Stack Internal provides. In addition to question-answer pairs, data such as the author, time, content tags, and an estimate of internal consistency are also provided. Based on this, a reliability score is calculated to help AI systems better assess the quality of an answer.

More and more software

According to the company, the complexity of knowledge management within large organizations is increasing. Documentation is spread across multiple tools, and development teams face a growing arsenal of software. In addition, a significant proportion of developers do not fully trust AI tools. Stack Overflow wants to address that problem by combining human expertise with automated processing and validation.

One of the most important features is Knowledge Ingestion. This collects content from tools such as Microsoft Teams and Confluence and converts it into a structured format. The software assesses the accuracy and relevance of the information and combines this with human control. Only then does the knowledge enter the internal database. Mercado Libre, Xerox, and Eli Lilly, among others, are using the beta version.

Stack Overflow is also releasing a Model Context Protocol Server. This acts as a secure link between Stack Internal and generative AI tools such as GitHub Copilot, ChatGPT, and Cursor. The link is designed to prevent agents from making incorrect assumptions due to a lack of business context. It enables them to retrieve existing knowledge and write new insights back to the system.

For Microsoft users, there is a separate version that integrates with Microsoft 365 Copilot via Copilot Studio. This allows employees to ask questions to the internal knowledge base or add new questions from within the Microsoft environment. The connection uses OAuth 2.0 and remains within the organization’s secure infrastructure.

TechCrunch adds that Stack Overflow is working on enabling AI agents to create new questions themselves when they lack information or detect a knowledge gap. This should make gaps in documentation more visible and fill them automatically.

According to Stack Overflow, the repositioning should result in teams spending less time on documentation and being able to focus more on software development. The company sees Stack Internal as part of a broader shift in which knowledge management is no longer performed exclusively by humans but by a combination of human expertise and automated systems.