Microsoft tests Windows 11 26H1 update with new features

Microsoft has made a new test version of Windows 11 available to participants in the Canary channel of the Windows Insider Program. The update is part of the 26H1 development branch and includes a wide range of functional and visual changes.

This is early software intended to evaluate new ideas and platform changes, not an upcoming final release. According to Microsoft, components in this test phase are subject to change or may not be implemented at all. The update primarily provides insight into the direction in which Microsoft intends to further develop Windows 11.

An important focus in this version is the further integration of AI functionality. Microsoft is testing an AI agent in the Settings app, which allows users to find settings faster or get help with configuration questions using natural language. This feature is currently only available on Copilot+ PCs.

In addition, the so-called Click to Do context menus are being expanded. These offer context-dependent actions for selected text or files, such as summarizing or sharing, and make use of local AI functionality. In the area of gaming, Microsoft is testing a new full-screen experience that should make Windows feel more like a console interface.

The emphasis is on controller operation and use on larger screens, such as TVs or handhelds. Neowin states that this development is in line with Microsoft’s broader strategy to make Windows more suitable for portable gaming devices and new PC form factors.

Refinement of the Windows interface

The update includes several interface changes. For example, dark mode has been further implemented in File Explorer, including dialog boxes for copying, moving, and deleting. New quick actions have also been added to the File Explorer home page, which become visible when you point to files. File sharing has also been modified.

The Drag Tray now supports sharing multiple files at once and displays smarter suggestions. Users can disable this functionality if desired via the Nearby Sharing settings. In addition, minor changes have been made to the Start menu, the search function, and context menus, with the aim of providing a more consistent user experience.

In this version, Microsoft has made improvements to Quick Machine Recovery, a feature designed to help systems recover more quickly after serious errors. Part of this is a new default path for recovery configurations. Microsoft is also introducing a new page in Settings for managing paired mobile devices. Improvements have also been made to OneDrive status icons and advanced system settings.

Canary version remains experimental

Microsoft emphasizes that versions from the Canary channel are not suitable for production use. Features are often rolled out in phases and are therefore not immediately available to all testers. Switching back to a more stable Windows version is only possible via a clean installation.

It is still unclear which components will ultimately find their way into a public Windows 11 release.