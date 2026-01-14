TCS and AMD aim to bridge the gap between AI pilots and production

TCS and AMD announce a strategic collaboration to help companies scale up AI adoption. The two parties will jointly develop AI solutions for every sector, combining TCS’s domain knowledge with AMD’s computing power.

The collaboration between Tata Consultancy Services and AMD focuses on bridging the gap between AI pilots and production. Many companies struggle to convert successful pilot projects into actual implementations. This collaboration aims to change that.

AMD’s position in the AI data center market is growing steadily. The company currently has nearly 40 percent market share in CPU data centers, and seven of the ten largest AI players are adopting AMD Instinct GPUs at scale.

Sector-specific frameworks and expertise

The partners are jointly investing in a pool of experts who can develop AI solutions for sectors such as (bio)pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and financial services. TCS will retrain and certify employees on AMD’s latest hardware and software technologies.

Josu Devasia, Country Head at TCS Netherlands, says the AI revolution “can only succeed if we work together”. “By combining AMD’s groundbreaking technology with our experience in consulting and implementation, we can offer concrete solutions that our customers need.”

According to recent market analyses, AI projects are increasingly surviving thanks to short-term impact rather than grand promises. This makes the focus on concrete, sector-specific solutions relevant.

Infrastructure modernization

TCS uses AMD Ryzen CPUs for deployment in work environments. There, they will frequently replace the usual Intel-based systems. AMD EPYC CPUs, AMD Instinct GPUs, and AI accelerators are used for hybrid cloud and high-performance computing environments. AMD’s embedded computing portfolio is designed to help customers with edge innovation and industrial digitization through adaptive System on Chips and Field-Programmable Gate Arrays.

Lisa Su, CEO at AMD, emphasizes the need for collaboration: “AI adoption is accelerating. To fully realize its potential, a new scale of high-performance computing and deep collaboration across the industry is needed. AMD is building an open, complete computing infrastructure that enables AI within every business.”

TCS already has expertise in delivering customized solutions with advanced chips. We have previously seen these capabilities applied in Formula E, where it is working with Jaguar to deploy AI-driven digital twins and real-time analytics.

Open ecosystem versus closed platforms

AMD is positioning itself with an open ecosystem as an alternative to market leader Nvidia, which has an 80-90 percent market share in data centers. Today, data centers with large numbers of GPUs are often created specifically for AI. AMD’s focus on openness through ROCm 7 and open standards should offer customers greater flexibility.

The accelerators, frameworks, and best practices resulting from the collaboration focus on improving AI performance in training and inferencing. In this way, TCS and AMD want to help organizations fully leverage the power of AI.