Nutanix commits to Nvidia Rubin for AI infrastructure

Nutanix is expanding its AI environment with support for Nvidia’s latest technology. The company is integrating Rubin platforms and Vera CPUs into its infrastructure. The collaboration aims to accelerate AI adoption for organizations without the complexity getting in the way.

Over the past three years, the availability of large language models has sparked a wave of innovation. For the first time, organizations could use LLMs to generate text, create images, and summarize content. But these capabilities require powerful infrastructure. Nvidia’s AI platforms form the basis for processing the tokens needed for generative AI.

Nutanix is responding to this with an integrated AI environment. The company is building on its Acropolis Operating System and AHV hypervisor and adding the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform, Nutanix Enterprise AI, Nutanix Unified Storage, and Nutanix Database. In collaboration with Canonical, Nutanix also provides Ubuntu Pro for NKP bare metal deployments.

Integrated environment for AI fabrics

Nutanix’s AI environment is built on Nvidia’s infrastructure and AI Enterprise software, including Nvidia NIM microservices. The idea: from delivery to token production, everything must happen as quickly as possible. One operating system, fully integrated with the Nvidia AI Enterprise ecosystem.

For the introduction of the Nvidia Rubin platforms, Nutanix is working closely with Nvidia to design and improve the integrated AI environment. Nutanix plans to support Nvidia Vera Arm-based CPUs and Rubin GPUs for both bare metal NKP and AHV and NKP-based virtualized environments. The Nvidia Inference Context Memory Storage Platform with the BlueField-4 storage processor will also be added.

Nutanix is strongly committed to open source. The company will also continue to work with the latest Nvidia models and NIM microservices to bring the benefits of recent LLMs to customers. In addition, there will be support for Nvidia Spectrum-X Ethernet Photonics switch systems. These should enable full data center acceleration within the Nutanix environment.

Nutanix and Nvidia claim to provide infrastructure solutions for the most optimized, accelerated, and simplest token generation for all AI applications.