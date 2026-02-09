EU Commission targets Meta’s blockade of rival AI chatbots on WhatsApp

WhatsApp needs a technical overhaul if the European Commission has its way. Although Meta already offers access to external chatbots via the WhatsApp Business API, it seems that more needs to be done. Because Meta is a “gatekeeper” of a large platform according to the Digital Markets Act, it must allow integrations with WhatsApp.

Currently, the Meta AI chatbot has an advantage within WhatsApp. It is a separate button within the application just above the shortcut key for writing a message. The European Commission wants to change this. It seems that the European government agency is aiming for a solution similar to what once applied to internet browsers on Windows: a selection screen. If not, Meta will have to come up with another creative solution that signals that it is giving third-party chatbots free rein, for example by allowing chatbots to start a WhatsApp conversation via a shortcut.

The latter is already possible via the WhatsApp Business API. At least, for customer service bots of a hotel chain, airline, or other service provider. However, “General Purpose AI” such as the functionality of ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude is not allowed under Meta’s recently introduced policy. The reason for this is obvious. If Meta did allow this, WhatsApp would merely become a conduit for chats that could also take place in other applications. But because WhatsApp plays a central role in digital communication according to the European Commission, this option must be allowed.

Objection

The Commission sent a statement of objections to Meta warning the company about measures to prevent further market damage. Specifically, this concerns the WhatsApp Business API, to which competing chatbots do not have access. “Meta’s behavior risks blocking competitors from entering or expanding in the fast-growing market for AI assistants,” the Commission said.

Under EU rules, competition regulators can temporarily prohibit companies from continuing suspicious practices. Such orders can be challenged in Luxembourg courts. Fines for violating antitrust rules can be up to 10 percent of global annual turnover.

Technical pressure

Meta will have the right to respond and defend itself before temporary measures are imposed. These measures may require the company to temporarily grant access to competing AI assistants on the messaging service. WhatsApp has become an important battleground for AI chatbots, with users worldwide using multiple competing assistants such as those from OpenAI and Perplexity.

On a technical level, no action is actually required from Meta. It is purely a policy rule. There is a chance that Meta will allow the AI features within Europe, but may counteract them in various ways. Think of setting up a ‘fast lane’ for basic customer service chatbots at a favorable rate, which GenAI players such as OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic are not allowed to use. In any case, such steps are often a new source of annoyance in Brussels, but a relatively simple technical problem that Meta has created for itself could lead to years of wrangling with the Commission.

Meta disputes need for intervention

“The facts are that there is no reason for the EU to intervene in the WhatsApp Business API,” said a Meta spokesperson. “There are many AI options, and people can use them through app stores, operating systems, devices, websites, and partnerships. The Commission’s logic wrongly assumes that the WhatsApp Business API is an essential distribution channel for these chatbots.”

Meta introduced a ban on AI chatbots as a primary functionality via the Business API at the end of 2025. At the same time, the company introduced new rates for certain developers who want to run AI chatbots on WhatsApp.

Separate from this case, last month the Commission designated WhatsApp’s information channels as a “Very Large Online Platform” under the Digital Services Act. The open channels on the messaging platform are therefore subject to European rules on content moderation.

