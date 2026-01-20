Professional print materials for European tech events, why booth design still makes the difference

When you participate in a major tech event, you naturally want to stand out. Print materials can ensure making a professional first impression. In this article we look at how you ensure that your tech company’s exhibition stand definitely stands out. Even if you participate in 2026 at the Web Summit in Portugal, the London Tech Week, TechEx Europe in the RAI Amsterdam or FOSDEM in our own country (Brussels).

Which HelloPrint print materials are suitable for dressing up a booth?

The best method for designing your booth is through personalized print materials. For decoration you can think of an exhibition banner, roll-up banners, posters and flags. All promotional materials that you can provide with your own logo, texts, photos and designs at HelloPrint Belgium.

But this is not all, because at HelloPrint Belgium you can even order complete exhibition walls and exhibition counters. All made of high-quality and lightweight material, so they are easy to transport and reuse. Personalized exhibition stands are particularly a worthwhile investment if you plan to participate in European tech events, tradeshows or conferences more often.

Which promotional materials must you not forget during an event or trade fair?

A professional exhibition stand is the first step to success, but it is important to also bring sufficient promotional materials (to hand out to visitors and other interested parties). Think of flyers, brochures/folders, goodies/freebies, pens, business cards and more. All HelloPrint print products that not only ensure a professional impression, but also a lasting one. Precisely because the tech world primarily takes place digitally, it is these kinds of physical items that also bring your brand or company name to attention at a later moment.

Goodie bags or not?

Many tech events create goodie bags, where participants are asked to donate an item for these handout bags. It is a nice way to increase your brand awareness, but many items will in practice not only end up with interested parties. It is therefore wise to choose items with a good price-quality ratio. Loose stickers, pens with logo or personalized notebooks are smart items for goodie bags, as they are cheap to print in a larger run. On HelloPrint you have plenty of choice and you can see exactly what the price of an item is, based on the chosen preferences and quantity.

How do I set up a tech booth?

Finally, we have asked HelloPrint for some extra tips that will make your exhibition stand look in mint condition. Here they are:

Ensure that the exhibition materials match the colors of your tech company’s corporate identity

Keep it simple, so that it is clear to visitors which product and/or service you offer

Use the height of your booth, so that it is also clear from afar (and above the crowd) where your booth can be found

Check your booth regularly during the trade fair day, so that it continues to look good throughout the day

Store boxes, extra materials and other items out of sight, this way you prevent a messy appearance

