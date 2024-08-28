Veeam Data Platform v12.2 focuses on Nutanix and MongoDB

The new release should ensure that the platform integrates better with the Nutanix AHV hypervisor and that enterprises can create robust MongoDB backups.

Veeam is revamping the platform to support businesses in their cloud strategy. Version 12.2 achieves this by quickly moving Veeam’s core business of backing up data to archive storage. This optimizes costs without compromising compliance. Health checks should additionally identify data integrity violations and gaps in datasets.

Nutanix AHV integration has long been a core competency of the platform but is now being extended. This protects critical data from replica nodes without affecting the production environment. Administrators can perform policy-based backup tasks and improve backup security.

There is also now more interoperability for MongoDB. This provides options for immutable backups, data backup, and new storage options.

Proxmox support

In addition, Veeam is introducing support for Proxmox VE, the open-source server management platform. For enterprises, this offers the advantage of protecting the hypervisor without the management or use of backup agents. They gain access to flexible recovery options, including VM recovery to and from VMware, Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV, oVirt KVM, AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Also available is recovery of backups from physical servers directly to Proxmox VE for disaster recovery or virtualization.

