Boomi strengthens platform with real-time data changes

Boomi acquires Change Data Capture (CDC) capabilities with the acquisition of Rivery. CDC enables real-time, efficient data movement.

Boomi reinforces its commitment to delivering a seamless, unified platform for intelligent integration, automation, API and data management. This is through the acquisition of data integration provider Rivery.

A vital step to also be able to meet the business needs that come with AI, said Boomi CEO Steve Lucas. Indeed, data will take on an even more critical role in decision-making through AI. “Rivery’s differentiated low-code Extract, Load and Transform (ELT) capabilities and CDC technology align perfectly with our strategy to deliver seamless, powerful tools that turn data into a strategic asset.”

Real-time work with data

CDC capabilities, in particular, are well highlighted. These provide insight into changes made to data. Moreover, what needs to be changed can be immediately propagated to the system or process through CDC. With Boomi’s integration and automation capabilities, organizations can react faster to data changes and make real-time decisions.

In addition, Rivery’s ELT capabilities enhance Boomi’s abilities to integrate, transform and move large amounts of data quickly and easily. This is critical for organizations combining and leveraging data from multiple sources for AI modelling or analytics applications.

The acquisition would be closed quickly, as it is expected to be definitive before the end of 2024. Rivery’s team will be integrally incorporated into Boomi.

