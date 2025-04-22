Veeam makes backup data accessible to AI tools through MCP integration

Veeam has announced a new AI feature that enables companies to leverage backup data for AI. Integrating Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) ensures that AI systems can securely access data stored in Veeam repositories.

Instead of just protecting data, companies can now use their stored data from Veeam for smarter decision-making and deeper insights. By supporting MCP, users can securely connect their Veeam-protected data to AI tools.

The MCP integration opens up a range of AI applications for backup data. Users can search documents using natural language, summarize conversations from archived emails, automate compliance processes, and provide AI assistants with business-specific context.

Veeam hopes to change how organizations strategically leverage the value of their stored data. By making backup data already protected by Veeam usable for AI, companies can create additional value from data that was previously only kept for recovery after incidents.

Secure and intelligent

The MCP is an open standard connecting AI agents to business systems and data repositories. By supporting MCP, Veeam bridges the gap between critical secure data and the growing ecosystem of business AI tools — from Claude to customer-built LLMs.

The benefits of MCP support in Veeam include improved data accessibility, better decision-making through more accurate AI analytics, and integration without needing customization.

Support for the Model Context Protocol will be included in future releases of Veeam Data Cloud.

