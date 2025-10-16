Veeam expands Data Cloud for MSPs

Veeam launches Veeam Data Cloud for Managed Service Providers through the VCSP program. The SaaS solution is designed to help MSPs streamline Microsoft 365 and Entra ID backups.

With Veeam Data Cloud for MSPs, the company is introducing an integrated SaaS platform that manages multi-tenant and multi-workload environments from a single user interface. The solution eliminates operational silos that often arise when managing different customer environments.

The platform offers direct connectivity to Microsoft 365 and Entra ID, along with seamless integration with Veeam Vault cloud storage. Chief Revenue Officer John Jester emphasizes that partners can now easily deliver data resilience through the multi-tenant platform.

Security and insights as core features

Veeam integrates policy-driven protection with integrated threat intelligence into the platform. The system provides real-time dashboards and threat analytics to optimize business operations and proactively respond to incidents.

Role-based management provides centralized access and control, allowing user rights to be set in detail. This should help meet compliance requirements while reducing operational overhead.

The actionable insights enable MSPs to scale their services and enter new markets. The platform currently supports Microsoft 365, Entra ID, and Veeam Vault, with support for Azure and Salesforce workloads coming later this year.

Implementation does not require complex infrastructure for new workloads. MSPs can quickly roll out backup and recovery, significantly reducing time to market.

Service Provider Console gets AI upgrade

In addition to the Data Cloud, Veeam announces Service Provider Console v9. This new version offers comprehensive support for the latest features of the Veeam Data Platform, including secure, compliant, and flexible management for MSPs and hosting providers.

Console v9 provides comprehensive support for Veeam Software Appliance and deeper integration with Veeam ONE. Usability enhancements and AI-driven insights enable partners to support diverse environments while meeting the highest security and compliance standards.

The console serves as a unified platform for service providers building solutions based on the Veeam software offering. All functionalities are accessible through a single integrated interface.

Veeam Data Cloud for MSPs is available worldwide through the Veeam Rental Program. According to the company, the solution transforms the way MSPs deliver data resilience by simplifying backups and strengthening security.

