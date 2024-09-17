NinjaOne to support MSPs through Warranty Tracking

Managed Services Providers can count on free Warranty Tracking and a new documentation service.

NinjaOne offers a broad platform for endpoint management. MSPs play an important role in bringing the platform to market. They use the Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) component to automate IT management and control backups of critical customer data through the platform. NinjaOne has ongoing conversations with them to serve these MSPs better. Innovations emerge from these conversations.

Today, this results in the introduction of Warranty Tracking. With this, NinjaOne provides an option to automate the management and tracking of device warranty information. This should make disruption at a company due to replacement or new warranties before warranty expiration a thing of the past. According to figures from the endpoint management company, tracking and managing the device lifecycle (17 percent) and the ability to generate revenue through warranty tracking (10 percent) are key desires of businesses.

In addition to Warranty Tracking, NinjaOne is introducing the Documentation tool. This tool centralizes essential infrastructure documentation, such as knowledge about processes, devices, users, and security. For MSPs, keeping this documentation up to date is crucial. For example, when a new technical employee joins the MSP, they can instantly access critical information about a customer’s infrastructure.

Warranty Tracking is currently in the beta phase. The Documentation tool is also available immediately.

