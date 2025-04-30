Kaseya 365 Ops gives MSPs efficiency and scale

During Kaseya Connect 2025 in Las Vegas, Kaseya made several announcements. The most notable one revolves around Kaseya 365 Ops, which simplifies the management, backup, and automation of IT environments for MSPs.

Kaseya 365 Ops is the latest addition to the company’s existing subscription platform. The solution is aimed at improving operational efficiency for MSPs, Kaseya announced during the keynote address at its Connect event.

Focus on back-office efficiency

James Lippie, Chief Product Officer at Kaseya, described Kaseya 365 Ops to Channel Futures as the latest addition to the 365 “franchise.” According to him, it is all about achieving “ultimate efficiency from a back-office perspective for the MSP.” The new subscription focuses on the “back-end efficiency of every employee at every MSP.”

This addition fits in with Kaseya’s strategy to simplify the lives of MSPs. Kaseya 365, which was launched last spring, has already attracted thousands of MSPs, according to the company. Lippie emphasized that this will not be the last innovation within Kaseya 365.

New SIEM solution

In addition to the expansion of Kaseya 365, the company also presented a new SIEM solution. This combines functionalities from acquired companies RocketCyber and SaaS Alerts in an integrated platform.

The SIEM solution is intended for customers who need SaaS Alerts (the security alert platform that Lippie founded and that Kaseya acquired last year) and managed detection and response (MDR) protection, but without the cost of an enterprise-grade alternative such as Splunk.

“We take the best of RocketCyber and SaaS Alerts and bring them together in a managed form that is flexible and transparent to the end customer,” Lippie explained. “There is a lot of configuration work involved in fine-tuning the security to ensure that it doesn’t just produce noise. We take responsibility for that because it’s about management. When you sign up for this SIEM, you get configuration and the ability to set the rules.”

Phased rollout and free hardware

The new SIEM solution will initially be available to 500 partners who have purchased Kaseya 365 Endpoint and User, as a “thank you to customers who have fully committed to us.” The SIEM will be available to the general public at the end of the third quarter.

In addition, Kaseya announced that all Datto backup hardware models will be available free of charge to Kaseya customers, with a limit of three devices per customer. This is intended to reduce the initial cost for customers.

Finally, the company is bringing back the 2TB Datto Alta model at the same price as the 1TB model, but now with encryption included for enhanced security.